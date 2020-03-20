The One Show's Alex Jones totally wowed us in this candy pink bargain blouse This colour looks beautiful on Alex

Didn't Alex Jones look utterly beautiful on The One Show on Thursday evening? The presenter proved that pink is definitely her colour with her latest outfit - wearing a gorgeous candy pink blouse from & Other Stories, which is unsurprisingly selling out fast. The 'Satin Pussy Bow Blouse' costs £55 and is being snapped up quickly in the pretty fuchsia shade, though it's also available in blue and white. Alex teamed hers with a flattering pair of wide-leg jeans from Warehouse.

Alex looked gorgeous in her pink blouse on The One Show

If you want to snap up the star's denim, her jeans cost £49, and go perfectly with shirts, jumpers and blouses just like all of Alex's on-screen outfits. The mum of two is dressed by her stylist Tess Wright for the show, who always prioritises high street labels and items that Alex can wear over and over. No doubt we will see her wearing her Warehouse pick in a number of other ways!

This isn't the first time Alex has wowed viewers in a bold pink look - we bet it's one of her favourite colours to wear. The TV host also wore a statement floral blouse from River Island earlier in March, sending fans rushing out to buy it. "Spring is in bloom… on my top!", she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Satin Pussy Bow Blouse, £55, & Other Stories

The presenter returned to The One Show in January, after taking some time off on maternity leave with her second son Kit, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple welcomed their little boy in May last year and also have a three-year-old son named Teddy.

Alex's presenting schedule has been thrown into doubt again amid the coronavirus crisis, with co-presenter Matt Baker self-isolating at home - though Patrick Kielty stepped in to host with her for Thursday's show. One thing's for sure - we're glad it's been business as usual as far as her gorgeous wardrobe goes, especially with those beautiful bold colours to brighten the mood…

