Amanda Holden has the best reaction to her red-faced fashion moment Her daughter Hollie caught her on camera!

Amanda Holden has shared a hilarious insight into her at-home wardrobe - and it's a little different to the glamorous looks we are used to seeing her sporting for work at Heart Radio and Britain's Got Talent! As ever, the star was quick to poke fun at herself, despite daughter Hollie sneakily filming her while she was trying to prepare the dinner...

Amanda posted the hilarious video to her Instagram account

"Sorry for the lack of fashion! I was attempting a French onion soup! It's turned out pretty well for someone that never ever cooks but now I have the time and to be honest - I am loving it… (See the picture on stories)," she wrote. "Meanwhile my little #HRH caught me in goggles and the most unflattering outfit chopping onions!!"

MORE: Kate Garraway colour-clashes her £12 pink dress with rainbow accessories

Amanda can be seen wearing frayed denim shorts, neon pink trainers and a cosy-looking jumper - and we reckon her look was finished off perfectly with her matching goggles. Never change, Amanda!

MORE: Victoria Beckham self-isolates in the most glamorous silk pyjamas

Little Hollie can be heard saying in the video: "My mummy is cooking onions, she doesn't know I'm videoing her." Amanda then replies: "Hollie Rose Hughes! Turn it off!" before giggling at her daughter. How adorable?

Wearing French Connection on Wednesday

The star is clearly enjoying getting cosy during self-isolation and has been posting plenty of snaps in her pyjamas as she presents her Heart Radio breakfast show from home. She did return to the broadcaster's office on Wednesday morning, however, though she made sure to keep her distance from her colleagues. Wearing a gorgeous floral dress, she revealed it was from French Connection - we love seeing those colourful spring vibes!