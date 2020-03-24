Amanda Holden has swapped her leather skirts and flowing dresses for a much more comfortable work wardrobe - and we are completely on board with her new style. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself ready to present her Heart FM radio show dressed in black silky pyjamas with square white polka dots, making it the third time in a matter of days that she has rocked sleepwear to work. If it's good enough for Amanda then who are we to judge? Working from home does have its perks, after all!

Square-print silk shirt, £265, Asceno @ Matches Fashion

Joking about her latest ensemble, she wrote: "Morning.. giving the late #hughhefner a run for his money in my #Pjs" - but she doesn't have Hugh's trademark red robe yet! Her casual workwear hasn't stopped her fans from showering her in compliments. "Loving the Pj pics," one commented, and another said: "You literally look good in anything! Wish I looked this good in the morning and in my Pjs." With her blonde hair styled into loose curls, perfectly manicured nails and fresh-faced makeup, we'd have to agree.

Square-print silk trousers, £245, Asceno @ Matches Fashion

Thanks to Amanda tagging Asceno in the picture, we've tracked down the exact items and they are both still available online - the oversized shirt costs £265 while the cropped bottoms come in at £245. Fans of the style can also pick them up in a simple white colourway or a jazzy red and white pattern.

Amanda jokingly compared her chic black pyjamas to Hugh Hefner's style

The 49-year-old clearly has a wardrobe packed full of luxury silky pyjamas, and fans will be pleased to know that some of them are more affordable than you'd think. As well as her Asceno black co-ord, she also wore a designer pair from Olivia Von Halle (worth £420) last week and a bargain £49 pair from one of her favourite brands Sosandar. We're sure we'll be seeing a lot more cosy outfits from Amanda over the next couple of weeks.

