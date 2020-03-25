We all need a little something to brighten up our weekday - enter Kate Garraway. On Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain star was pictured at Global House wearing a beautiful bright pink dress that is perfect for the sunny spell the UK has been experiencing. And if the fuschia colour wasn't enough to lift your spirits then the price tag will!

Pink shirt dress, was £50 now £12, Very

The V by Very shirt dress was originally priced at £50, but it has been reduced to an incredible £12 in the sale - we predict a sell-out very soon, especially since there are only a few sizes left in stock. Not brave enough to embrace bold animal patterns like leopard print and snake print? Then the frock's subtle glossy jacquard animal spots are the perfect way to ease into the style.

Copy Kate and add layers for a warmer look, with an oversized black bag and a matching jacket, and it was hard not to notice her statement scarf. The 52-year-old is clearly not afraid of bold colours, as she accessorised with a rainbow-striped scarf - who says clashing colours and prints can't work in perfect harmony?

Kate wowed fans in bright colours on Tuesday

We love it when celebrities rock affordable items from high street stores as it makes it much easier for fans to replicate their style. Very is one of Kate's go-to labels, with the star sporting a bright purple wrap dress and a belted blue suit just days apart in January.

Ahead of her stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last year, Kate chatted to HELLO! about all things fashion and explained she often wears things twice on air. "I think you do want change in your wardrobe. But I feel like, wearing things once and throwing them away - that can't be right and I don't do that. I do recycle - I do big clothes swaps with my friends and family. Sustainable fashion is the right way forward." We'll keep our fingers crossed we get to see this pink dress again in the future...

