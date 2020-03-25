Victoria Beckham has shared an insight into her self isolation wardrobe – and it's every bit as 'posh' as we had hoped! The star posted a stunning selfie to Instagram on Tuesday evening, showing that she is embracing getting comfy like the rest of us – wearing a gorgeous pair of striped silk pyjamas and going-makeup free. Fans were quick to react to her flawless, glowing skin, with one commenting: "Still so young and beautiful even without makeup," and another adding: "Lovely natural photo."

Victoria shared a gorgeous laid-back snap with her beloved dog

Victoria clearly loves her luxurious sleepwear, which is proudly personalised with her initials on the pocket. The star has previously shared photographs of her PJ collection and owns numerous co-ordinating pairs in blue, black and green – even her pyjama wardrobe is perfectly organised!

Though many fans couldn't help but notice Victoria's laidback look, the Spice Girl had actually taken to Instagram to chat to fans about her beloved dog, Fig. "Even our pets feel unsettled. Let’s take the time to show them love too… We love u Fig. What are u doing to make ur pets feel loved?" she wrote, sparking a sweet conversation with her followers.

We have a feeling we will be seeing plenty of our favourite stars relaxing in their comfies over the coming weeks! Amanda Holden has also shared some snaps of herself presenting her Heart Radio show in her pyjamas – and also favours luxurious silky sets. We reckon Victoria will also be rocking her Reebok collection around the house, too!

The star loves her striped silk pyjamas

Both David and Victoria have been sharing insights into their homeschooling efforts with their children. On Monday, Victoria revealed she has been utilising technology to help her daughter Harper continue her education at home, sharing a look at the eight-year-old taking a maths lesson using a tablet at the dining table in their London home.

