Lorraine Kelly's unusual £18 ASOS dress looks even better the second time

Lorraine Kelly not only loves her animal print, but she's also partial to a high street bargain - aren't we all? So we're not surprised to see she recycled a colourful snake print dress on Good Morning Britain. The Scottish TV presenter has chosen not to share her fashion credits to Instagram following the coronavirus lockdown. Luckily, the shirt dress she wore on Thursday comes in an unusual purple, brown and white colourway so it was easy to recognise the stand-out piece was the same frock she wore back in January, which she paired with complementing pastel pink heels.

Snake midi shirt dress, was £45 now £18, Miss Selfridges at ASOS

While it may look as though it belongs in a high-end designer's store, it is actually a Miss Selfridge design that is available to buy on ASOS. We were impressed by the original price tag of just £45, but it is now even more affordable with the brand offering 60 per cent off. So if you missed out on picking up Lorraine's beautiful dress after she first wore it - when it was also in the sale for £20 - then you'll be pleased to know the £18 style is still available to buy in some sizes. But due to the incredible price tag and the spring design, we predict it will sell out very soon.

Lorraine never fails to nail her natural daytime beauty look, and Thursday was no exception. Coordinating with the frock's bold colourway, she chose a smoky eye, a light layer of pink blusher swept across her cheeks and a nude lip as well as deep red nails. The brunette beauty blow-dried her hair into her go-to natural waves and volumised with plenty of hairspray. Since most glam squads are not currently working on the usual morning TV shows, we're thoroughly impressed by her beauty look, which was likely her own work.

Earlier in the day, Kate Garraway shared a picture on social media of her styling her own hair in preparation for GMB. In the selfie, the star looked fresh-faced with no makeup on as she wrapped a strand of her blond hair around a wide-bristled brush. "Amateur #glamsquad #diy - see you at 6 on @gmb," the caption read. These glamorous ladies are clearly well-equipped to style themselves - we think they look fabulous!

