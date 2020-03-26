Lorraine Kelly has been very happily married to her husband Steve Smith since 1992. But in recent days she has had to remove her wedding ring – thanks to the coronavirus. Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if anyone else was suffering from chapped hands as a result of hand washing, Lorraine replied: "Aye I hear you. Anyone else had to take off their wedding ring due to sore hands?? Obviously we need to keep thoroughly washing them as often as possible and I'm actually using up that Xmas pressie hand cream I got given."

Earlier this week, the star's breakfast show was pulled from the air; Lorraine now joins Piers Morgan in the Good Morning Britain studio at 9am for the last hour, before handing over to the This Morning studio with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Following her daily TV appearance, Lorraine returns home to self-isolate with husband Steve at their property in Buckinghamshire.

The couple married on 5 September 1992, and Lorraine has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

The 60-year-old has also previously shared her secrets to a happy marriage, telling Femail her advice is: "I say don’t take each other for granted and make each other laugh."

It appears her approach has paid off. Lorraine has said she and Steve are closer than ever since relocating from their home in Dundee to a new smaller property in Buckinghamshire. Speaking to HELLO! about how relocating had changed her life, Lorraine explained: "It’s just normal things - we go for a pub lunch at the weekend, and on a Sunday I always had that flight back hanging over me. Like at 4pm I would have to leave and get the flight back down and it’s all of that."

She continued: “It makes it a lot easier now, I know we have been together for 30 years, married for 25 years it’s almost like another stage in the relationship. Like getting to know each other again and spending time with people."