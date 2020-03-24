Laura Tobin is clearly getting into the spirit of spring, embracing the sunnier days with her gorgeous jumper. Her stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to share a picture of the Good Morning Britain star rocking her black Joanie jumper, with the word 'hello' written in white underneath a bright yellow smiling sunshine. How cute! And in fact, it's clearly a favourite amongst the ITV stars, since Lorraine Kelly has also sported the slogan knit on her own show before, back in March 2019. No doubt Laura wanted to send a positive message to viewers amid the coronavirus crisis, by pulling it out of the archives.

Laura brightened up the day with her slogan jumper

Costing just £40, the cosy knit is available to buy in sizes XS to XL, and we can't think of a better time to choose an uplifting, cheerful piece of clothing than in the current climate. "This cheerful knit is guaranteed to brighten the dullest of days with its embroidered sun motif and greetings slogan," the brand wrote of the jumper.

Posing against the backdrop of a river at sunset, Laura looked stunning in her black knit, which she layered underneath a brown jacket. Her hair was styled in perfect bouncy curls while she stuck to her natural beauty look of dark eyelashes and glossy lips. "@GMB our ray of sunshine! @lauratobinweather wearing @joanieclothing sweater," Debbie wrote alongside the picture, and it wasn't long before fans shared their appreciation. "So beautiful," one wrote, while another added, "Love this."

Sunshine jumper, £40, Joanie

Laura and Lorraine aren't the only celebrity to love Joanie's jumpers, with the likes of Amanda Holden and Lucy Fallon also opting for knits from the label in the past. Amanda sported a burgundy and cream striped top which she teamed with a coordinating burgundy leather skirt by Karen Millen back in November 2019, while Coronation Street actress Lucy wore a stunning ‘Maybe baby’ slogan jumper over the festive period.

