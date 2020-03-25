Lorraine Kelly has been keeping Susanna Reid's seat warm on Good Morning Britain warm for now, and it appears the pair even have a very similar sense of style! Lorraine looked gorgeous in a pretty red leopard-print dress on Wednesday morning's special show - a print that Susanna is also known to love. The flattering frock even featured a chic keyhole neckline, much like the styles Susanna loves to wear.

Lorraine looked gorgeous in her red leopard-print dress

Back in January 2019, Susanna wore a £69 Sosandar midi dress that most definitely reminds us of Lorraine's 2020 look. Its pretty frill sleeves and high neckline had fans rushing out to buy it - and luckily, it's still available in stock today! The likes of Fearne Cotton and Amanda Holden have also worn similar versions in different colours. Lorraine's own GMB outfit details remain a mystery, but no doubt it's another affordable high-street number!

Since the Lorraine show has been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Lorraine has been joining Piers Morgan for special editions of the show each morning, with Susanna still isolating at home and calling in via video message. We bet fans have loved seeing their friendly faces return to our screens each day.

Red Leopard Print Fit & Flare Ruffle Dress, £69, Sosandar

As the coronavirus situation develops, it appears that Lorraine has chosen not to share her fashion details on social media as usual - choosing instead to post positive messages and sweet videos of her beloved Border Terrier Angus.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's most gorgeous outfits over the years

Plenty of fans have written messages of support to Lorraine as she continues to appear on-screen each morning. "Thanks Lorraine for being positive," one wrote, while another added: "Will miss your normal show Lorraine, but keep safe yourself and [we'll] look forward to when the world returns to normal."

