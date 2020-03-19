Animal print has been particularly popular among celebrities recently, and Ranvir Singh's most recent outfit proves the trend is not going anywhere. Stepping out in a funky modern twist on the classic style, the Good Morning Britain star sported a pink, black and grey patchwork dress made up of clashing prints, including leopard and snake patterns. Who said you had to stick to one colour or print in the same outfit?

Animal print wrap dress, £49, Star by Julien Macdonald @ Debenhams

BUY NOW

Stylist Debbie Harper - who also counts Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins among her clients - took to social media to show off Ranvir's beautiful outfit. Thanks to Debbie's outfit credits, we have tracked down the stunning wrap dress and it is available to buy from Debenhams for £49. The Star by Julien Macdonald midi frock features an asymmetrical hemline and cropped sleeves, all made out of a soft stretchy material. Although it is currently available in sizes 8 to 20, we recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on it.

Ranvir opted for a colourful Star by Julien Macdonald dress and black Zara heels

And did you notice her heels? The simple black stilettos from Zara had a simple and understated design with mesh detailing, ensuring all eyes remained on her dress - and they cost just £39.99. It wasn't long before fans showered the star with compliments, with one writing: "Ranvir you always look amazing...this dress," while another said: "Love this dress! I always think you look great Ranvir!" The political editor finished off her look with chunky silver jewellery, natural makeup and styled her hair into a sleek straight blowdry with the ends flicked out.

MORE: GMB's Charlotte Hawkins wears a blue dress as she covers for Susanna Reid

Ranvir has recently opened up about her experience with alopecia, showing off the results of an eyebrow microblading treatment which has boosted her confidence. "For those who live with #alopecia like me... I’ve had it since I was 8 and it's never got better... #microblading by @nezhasan_ has been a revelation," she wrote on Instagram. "It's eliminated the terrible guesswork over shaping and shading my eyebrows myself."

RELATED: Amanda Holden works from home in £420 silk pyjamas - but we've found a £16 dupe

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.