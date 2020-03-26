Holly Willoughby fires back at Piers Morgan over inappropriate comment about her appearance

The world remains on high alert as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and Holly Willoughby was quick to remind Piers Morgan that there are far more important issues to talk about on-air than her fashion choices. The doting mum was seen wearing a blossom-covered dress when she and Phillip Scofield appeared briefly on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to inform viewers of the day's This Morning schedule, which is when Piers noted: "Your spring wardrobe has obviously arrived." Holly impressively fired back: "Thank you Piers, that’s the important thing right now."

Holly has kept her followers updated throughout this current period of self-isolation and uncertainty, revealing that she is home-schooling her children. Last week while presenting This Morning, the mother-of-three said: "I think the biggest gift you can give your children right now at this moment in time is not necessarily to give them a big timetable of things to do. It's just to make them feel as calm and as loved and as safe as possible."

Just a day later, the 38-year-old posted a short clip of her eldest son Harry – whose face was obscured by a football emoji - performing football tricks with a 50p coin on Instagram, adding the caption: "Thinking of things to keep the little ones and not so little ones entertained... Harry’s set you a challenge #harrys50pchallenge ... What do you say @franklampard @alanshearer @harrykane @alexscott2 @johnterry.26 @bradderswalsh? Can’t wait to see them all... use the hash tag so I can keep track! #harrys50pchallenge."

On Sunday, Holly even opened up about one of the difficulties of self-isolating, revealing that she was struggling to be apart from her mum Linda on Mother's Day. Captioning a photo of her beloved mum, Holly wrote: "I miss this face... Mama I Love you... Happy Mother’s Day... can’t wait to give you a huge squeeze...will just have to wait until its safe... see you on FaceTime."

