Holly Willoughby appears to have a new style on This Morning, and we are loving its simplicity. On Tuesday, she opted for a pale blue jumper from Hobbs tucked into one of her favourite mini skirts from Warehouse. The ITV presenter has worn the ruffled hem faux leather skirt on multiple occasions in the past, including in early March when she paired it with a black Sandro Paris jumper for a chic monochrome look. However, it was clearly so popular among fans that it has already sold out!

Blue jumper, was £75 now £59, Hobbs

While the star looked gorgeous as ever for the show, she did admit that she had made a faux-pas with her outfit in the absence of her fashion stylist. Speaking to the camera on Phillip Schofield's Instagram Story, she said: "I'm dressed, I'm ready to go, I was just on GMB. Then I get a text from my stylist and it says: 'Morning! Hope you're ok, loving the show. One thing, the buttons on your right arm are covered in a coating. I think it might be tissue paper.'" Holding up both arms to compare the buttons, she continued: "I've just gone on telly like that." We'll let you off, Holly!

If you love Holly's look, her pretty blue knit is luckily still in stock and costs just £59 in the sale, so it's worth stocking up on the style quickly to avoid missing out. While the pastel hue is perfect for transitioning from winter to spring, there are also several other colours to choose from, including grey, cream and red.

Holly paired her faux leather Warehouse mini skirt with a cosy jumper from Hobbs

Over the past few days, there have been huge changes to our TV schedules as everyone is encouraged to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. For now, This Morning has continued, but Holly is no longer working with her usual glam squad including makeup artist Patsy O'Neill and stylist Angie Smith. Sounds like they are still communicating over text, though! This is most likely the reason behind Holly's more classic work looks, which have not included as many floral prints or midi dresses - both of which are usually staples in her wardrobe. On Monday, the mother-of-three looked gorgeous in a timeless ensemble made up of a similar jumper from Pure Collection in a pastel lilac hue as well as a pencil skirt from Reiss.

Glam squad or not, the Celebrity Juice star still looks incredible. We particularly love that she switched up her hairstyle on Tuesday by opting to twist her hair into an elegant updo with wispy strands framing her face. Next to her selfie crediting her outfit, Holly shared a reassuring message for fans. "Morning... stay at home with us today... see you on @thismorning at 10 on @itv. We are here for you today, if you have any questions or concerns then write your thoughts and questions below and the @thismorning team will monitor them and we can get through as many as possible... just because you may be isolating doesn’t mean you are on your own."

