Holly Willoughby has been continuing to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, and seeing her beautiful outfits on a daily basis has been a welcome break for fans amid the bleak coronavirus news. The ITV star got us in the mood for spring on Wednesday morning by wearing a gorgeous black and white dress from one of her favourite high street brands, Whistles.

Holly loves her feminine midi dresses! She paired this Whistles one with black accessories

In true Holly style, she sported a feminine frock that featured floaty sleeves, a drop hem skirt and a gathered neckline. Thanks to the star regularly sharing selfies with her outfit credits, we've tracked down the monochrome midi and it is currently in the Whistles sale for £119. The mother-of-three added a thick black belt to add definition around her waist, her trusty black heels and delicate diamond earrings. And we are thoroughly impressed with her DIY beauty look in the absence of her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, which consisted of feline flick black eyeliner, long lashes and pink lips.

Fans rushed to thank Holly for continuing her regular routine and providing a sense of normality, with one writing: "Lovely to have something normal to think about to keep anxiety away," while another said: "You are literally a ray of sunshine." A third noted that her new selfies are a marked change to her usual full-length photos, stating: "Love the selfie lockdown outfit shots."

While Holly always appears to look flawless on This Morning, she revealed on Tuesday that she suffered a wardrobe faux-pas without her stylist Angie Smith. While she has recycled her faux leather mini skirt from Warehouse on a number of occasions, the pale blue jumper from Hobbs was clearly a new addition to her wardrobe. Speaking to her co-star Phillip, she said she received an awkward text from Angie following her appearance on Good Morning Britain. "I get a text from my stylist and it says: 'Morning! Hope you're ok, loving the show. One thing, the buttons on your right arm are covered in a coating. I think it might be tissue paper.'" We can't say we noticed!

