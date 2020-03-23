Victoria Beckham just surprised us in this statement floral maxi dress Victoria's been experimenting with her style lately

Typically spotted in vibrant power suits and fitted pencil skirts, Victoria Beckham surprised fans when she shared a snap of her gorgeous floral maxi dress, perfect for summer! Posing with her eldest son Brooklyn, Victoria posted this sweet snap of the pair in honour of Mother's Day, and her 28.1 million Instagram followers couldn't help but notice the designer's gorgeous patterned frock.

RELATED: When celebrity mums and daughters wear matching outfits! Adorable pictures of Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and more

Victoria posted the sweet snap on Instagram

Looking radiant as ever, Victoria can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear in the photo as she cuddles up to her lookalike son in the violet number, which she accessorised with a simple silver necklace and matching hoop earrings. Glowing in natural dewy makeup, Victoria's eyes were dusted in a smokey-brown shadow and a light coating of mascara, while her lips were painted in a high-shine nude gloss.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celebrities who love Victoria Beckham's designs

Cut for a relaxed fit, Victoria's latest look is from her Pre-Fall '20 collection, which is available to pre-order now on the Moda Operandi website. Fitted with a V-cut neckline, puffed sleeves and gold-tone belt, this floral maxi dress is a major summer must-have. Retailing at £1690, we can see the likes of Meghan Markle and Eva Longoria adding this floral frock to their lavish wardrobes.

READ: Victoria Beckham shocks in chunky biker boots at Brookyln's 21st birthday party

Floral Printed Maxi Dress, £1690, Victoria Beckham

Worried about the price? Don't worry - we've found a stylish alternative from Topshop and it's £44!

Idol Floral Dress, £44, Topshop

Regularly spotted in streamlined silhouettes and intricately tailored pieces, Victoria's latest look is a little different from her usual attire - and we're loving it. Spotted experimenting with her style recently, she also wowed fans in a pair of ultra chunky Prada boots at Brooklyn's birthday just two weeks ago. Ditching her favourite high heels for the very statement pair of ankle boots, costing £685 from the Italian designer, Victoria gave off 90s Spice Girls vibes as she rocked her platform boots at the family bash! We can't wait to see what Victoria's wearing in the coming months...

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares sweet video of self-isolation in Cotswolds home

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.