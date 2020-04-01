Vogue Williams may have recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Matthews, but she is still ensuring their little boy Theodore knows how much he is loved. Getting out of the house to spend some quality time with her one-year-old, the Irish model and presenter kept it casual in leggings and a puffer jacket. Not just any puffer, Vogue wrapped up warm in a bright red, gold and black design from Dolce & Gabbana - her maternity style is so chic!

Vogue and Theodore wore matching red puffer jackets on their walk

Covered in a funky feather print, the statement coat features a relaxed oversized fit perfect for skimming over her blossoming baby bump while the bold colour is great for adding a splash of colour to your wardrobe. However, after much searching, we've found the jacket is unfortunately no longer available to buy online. Luckily, high-street stores have similar options available for those who want to emulate Vogue's style for a fraction of the price. Our pick is this Topshop one which, although it doesn't have the funky print, has the same bright colourway for just £25, down from £39.

Red puffer jacket, was £39 now £25, Topshop

Showing off her gorgeous designer coat, Vogue posted an adorable snap of herself swinging Theodore up in the air, where he can be seen matching his mum in a red cosy jacket and blue lightning bolt leggings. However, while the pair look happy with big smiles on their faces, the new Heart Radio presenter revealed she had been struggling with the coronavirus lockdown recently. In the caption, she wrote: "The best thing to come out of all of this is the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen. I really miss my friends and family but I’m very happy where I am with these two and Sir Winston...I had a bit of an off day yesterday but I think we all need to accept that will happen but stay positive and the following day will feel easier."

This is the third outfit Vogue has worn over the past week that has given fans serious outfit envy. For her first Heart FM radio show on Sunday, she opted for a boho vibe in a white lace dress from Vantage, tasselled boots and a tiger-print cardigan by Hayley Menzies. Meanwhile, last week saw her in another casual outfit that included a gorgeous denim boiler suit priced at £154 on the Boyish Jeans website.

