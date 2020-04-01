It was a special edition of The One Show on Tuesday night, since it was Matt Baker's last-ever appearance fronting the popular programme - even if he was calling in from his home due to self-isolation guidelines. We're not surprised Alex Jones chose to wear a gorgeous new dress for the occasion - and fans were no doubt swooning over her pink polka-dot midi.

Alex looked beautiful in pink as she spoke to Matt throughout the show

Alex shopped at ASOS for her beautiful outfit, which is from Faithfull The Brand and costs £195. It's a steeper price than her usual choices, but we bet she saved it especially for Matt's last show! Sadly the dress is no longer in stock at ASOS, but there are still some sizes available at Revolve. The chic frock features flattering puff sleeves, a floaty hemline and a gorgeous nipped-in waist - we reckon it would make a perfect laid-back occasion dress.

Vittoria Midi Dress, £195, Faithfull The Brand REVOLVE

The star teamed her look with simple glowing makeup and her hair sleek and straight - all styled by herself, of course, since she is no longer working with hair and makeup artists due to coronavirus guidelines. She wore black heels, classic hoop earrings and her favourite gold bracelet, too.

Unsurprisingly, the show was an emotional one, with Alex holding back tears and Matt visibly upset as they said farewell. He paid a touching tribute to Alex, telling her: "We've had some good times, haven't we Al? I've loved every single second I really have. And I've watched your life change, you got married, you've got two children, and it's quite amazing really, isn't it? That we have been there together for nine, nearly ten years. And that's rare in the world of television."

WATCH: Matt Baker says goodbye to The One Show

Alex responded: "Thank you… and you are holding it together way better than I am! It just feels so odd. I know when you're going to speak just by the way you breathe because we've been together for that long. And we've had such a laugh along the way and I thank you honestly from the bottom of my heart."

