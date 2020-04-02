It has been several days since fans have caught a glimpse of Amanda Holden's gorgeous outfits as she self-isolates at home with her family. But she ensured she made a statement with her ensemble on Wednesday, as she took to social media to share a moving message with her T-shirt. Posing outside with a blossom tree behind her, the Heart FM radio star dressed down with her blonde hair styled in tousled waves and mirrored sunglasses - but it was her casual black slogan tee that was particularly notable. It was emblazoned with white writing that read: "It's not about you," and it aimed to encourage people to show their support for the NHS.

Amanda opted for a casual look with her sweet slogan tee

The garment was created by Tina Wilson, Founder of Wingman, which is a matchmaking app in which people can set up a profile for their friend explaining their best qualities before finding them a date. The underlying message of the shirt is to be selfless, and that is exactly why Amanda chose to wear it. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "wingmanapp support the #nhs @nhsmillions." NHS Million is a non-profit campaign set up by staff to celebrate the NHS, which is especially important amid the coronavirus crisis. How thoughtful!

Wingman shared a similar message about coronavirus on Instagram, writing: "IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU. This message has never been more important. Our users already know how to be selfless and not selfish. We hope everyone else wants to follow suit. #stayhome #socialdistancing #washyourhands #doyourpart."

Last week, Amanda continued to wow fans with her chic outfits, including the Zara tuxedo dress she wore to present her morning show on Heart Radio and the gold mini dress she rocked for a Zoom catch-up with her close friends. However, this week has seen the star favour more casual outfits, with one photo revealing she was catching up with her ironing pile dressed in a black exercise jumper with white stripes down the edge. We still think she looks ultra-glam!

There has only been one occasion over the past few weeks that Amanda has been left red-faced with her self-isolation wardrobe, and that was when her daughter Hollie filmed her making french onion soup. In the video, she can be seen wearing frayed denim shorts, neon pink trainers and a cosy-looking jumper, all finished off with bright pink goggles - it may not be a fashion statement, but it's a great kitchen hack we need to try!

