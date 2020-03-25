Amanda Holden has spent several days rocking pyjamas as she presented her Heart FM radio show from the comfort of her own home, but she proved she still has a wardrobe packed full of gorgeous spring dresses when she returned to the studio on Wednesday. The presenter swapped her darker black and blue hues for a mustard coloured dress, and we can't think of a better way to embrace the warmer weather than by matching your outfit to the sun.

Posting a picture of herself and her co-stars Ashley Roberts and Pandora Christie looking glam as they practised social distancing in an empty studio, the star showed off her midi which she later revealed was from French Connection. Covered in a pink and white floral print, the bold long-sleeved design is known as the 'Eloise shirt dress' and costs £120. Similar to the chunky knee-high boots the model wore on the website, Amanda opted for brown ankle boots and layered a denim jacket over the top for added warmth - an outfit put together by her stylist Karl Willett.

Meanwhile, her hair and makeup have remained perfect both at the office and at home. Wednesday's beauty look saw her blonde hair styled in effortless waves while a thin layer of makeup enhanced her natural beauty.

While Amanda's luxe silky pyjamas from the likes of Sosandar and Olivia Von Halle had us convinced that her at-home wardrobe is equally as glamorous as her work attire, her daughter Hollie revealed she occasionally relaxes her style. The eight-year-old shared a hilarious video of her mother as she prepared dinner in a rather unusual outfit that included frayed denim shorts, neon pink trainers and a cosy-looking jumper - all finished off with matching goggles! "Sorry for the lack of fashion! I was attempting a French onion soup," she wrote. "Meanwhile my little #HRH caught me in goggles and the most unflattering outfit chopping onions!!"

