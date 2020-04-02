Ben Affleck's girlfriend Ana looks so stylish on their daily walks - and her red co-ord is in the sale Ben and Ana make dog walking look so chic

Ben Affleck, 47, and his girlfriend Ana de Armas, 31, have proven that dog walking doesn't have to mean old clothes and wellie boots! The pair have been looking ultra-chic as they walk their two dogs in LA over the past few days, wearing everything from embroidered jackets to floaty trousers and laidback mom jeans. But we're still not over Ana's gorgeous red co-ord she wore on Monday.

Ana paired her Zimmermann co-ord with comfortable trainers

Pictured cuddling up to father-of-three Ben, who wore a grey shirt and dark jeans, Ana looked gorgeous in a floaty cotton skirt and matching cropped top, both from Zimmermann. Luckily, we've tracked down the ensemble and both items are still available to buy, but with 30 per cent off the price, sizes are selling out fast. The midi skirt features a comfortable elasticated waist while the long-sleeved top has a boho style with a ruffled neckline and gathered sleeves - and each has a price tag of £227, down from £325.

Keeping the rest of her look dressed down, the Cuban actress wore appropriate white trainers and styled her dark hair in soft waves. Gorgeous! Burgundy is clearly one of Ana's go-to colours, as she was also pictured wearing a gorgeous velvet jacket in the same hue with flowers embroidered on the sleeves for another outing on Sunday, this time with just her small white pooch. If the pictures of the stylish loved-up couple aren't enough to encourage us to change out of our loungewear and into some more chic clothes - not to mention getting out in the fresh air for some exercise - then I don't know what is!

Cotton cropped top, £227, and matching skirt, £227, Zimmermann @ Mytheresa

Ana and Ben are believed to have recently returned from a romantic holiday after the Bond girl posted pictures of herself playing in the shallow waters at the beach. While the self-isolation guidelines amid the coronavirus crisis mean the couple won't be able to jet off on another gorgeous break over the next few days, at least they can continue to give us much-needed fashion inspiration on their daily walks.

