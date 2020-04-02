Alex Jones always looks lovely in her high-street picks on The One Show, and Wednesday evening was no different. Returning to the beloved green sofa after Matt Baker's emotional final episode on Tuesday, Alex looked beautiful in a pretty pastel look - wearing tailored Marks & Spencer trousers and a chic striped knit from Zara. Once again, Alex has been shopping at the sales, since her lilac wide-leg trousers are reduced from £39.40 to £13.49!

Alex looked chic as ever on The One Show

Sadly, the purple wide-leg trousers are all but sold out, except for one size - but the star's striped Zara jumper is still available online costing just £25.99. She added a pretty pair of pastel heels, also from Zara, which are unfortunately also no longer available.

Sweater with stripe, £25.99, Zara

Alex loves to wear affordable outfits on the show, and her stylist Tess Wright has previously told us how much she favours bargain brands. "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too," she said.

It's true that the presenter loves to reinvent her wardrobe - and with the current coronavirus situation, she's been recycling her favourite pieces more than ever. Her M&S jeans - which she's now worn on the show four times - seem to be her go-to at the moment!

WATCH: Alex's final show with Matt Baker

For Matt's final show on Tuesday, Alex pulled out all the stops wearing a gorgeous midi dress from Faithfull The Brand, which came in at a pricier £195. We have no doubt she wanted to wear something special for her pal's final show - didn't she look beautiful?

