Meghan Markle's iconic 'Jackie O' dress is now on sale, at a huge discount Royal style for less? Yes please

Many of the Duchess of Sussex's outfits are memorable, but the little black pencil dress she wore a month before marrying Prince Harry back in 2018 is surely one of her most-loved looks. Meghan wore the slashed-neck, belted 'Jackie O' (so-called because of its classic design) dress from Black Halo to the Royal Aeronautical Society in central London in April 2018, and it quickly became iconic.

Of course, the outfit immediately became a bestseller - but we have good news! We've spotted it in the sale in a gorgeous cream shade that we could totally see Meghan rocking today.

The original black version of the dress is still available to buy for £275 from Shopbop, too, which sees a saving on the £303 price tag at Saks Fifth Avenue, where the designer piece is also stocked.

Black Halo dress, was £297.92 now £208.54, Shopbop

Of course, if you're looking for something more affordable and don't necessarily need it to be the real deal, the high street has plenty of lookalike versions of the classic style:

Asymmetric pencil dress, £28, Dorothy Perkins

Pleated shoulder pencil dress, £35, ASOS

Black pencil dress, £47, Silk Fred

We're shopping while we still can, since it's not known when we'll see the Sussexes again. Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie are now living in LA, and have made a couple of low-key appearances to help with various causes, as well as speaking at various online events.

We'd certainly love to see the Duchess rocking this gorgeous LBD again one day. Last time, she teamed it with a gorgeous updo hairstyle, a sweet Gucci Dionysus clutch bag and a pair of her trusty Aquazzura heels. And who can forget those sparkling diamond earrings?

The then bride-to-be accessorised the look with dazzling 18-carat white gold diamond swirl earrings from Plaisirs de Birks, which cost $1,595 (around £1,130).

