Holly Willoughby appears to have a new favourite high street store when it comes to buying her trademark floaty dresses, and we don't blame her! On Thursday, the presenter once again turned to Ghost for her red floral maxi dress on This Morning, which she paired with nude heels, her go-to soft and natural makeup and new wavy blonde hair, which she recently coloured using an at-home box dye kit from Garnier. Top marks, Holly!

Red floral dress, £120, Ghost

Known as the 'Marley' dress, the Ghost frock is covered in a yellow floral print and features short gathered sleeves and vintage-inspired covered buttons down the front. Fans will no doubt be excited to emulate Holly's style, as usual, and they're in luck as the dress is currently available in all sizes for £120. For those looking to inject more summer colours into your wardrobe, it also comes in a pastel blue hue and a pale yellow, which is currently £60 in the sale.

Holly's red and yellow floral dress is perfect for spring!

Holly's stylist Angie Smith, who is believed to be communicating with the star from her home in Australia, was quick to share Holly's outfit on Instagram. "It’s Thursday!! Nearly the Easter Weekend. Stay safe and tune in for the best way to start your day," she wrote in the caption. Mother-of-three is clearly becoming more accustomed to preparing her own clothes and beauty looks for the popular ITV show, as there has not been another notable fashion faux pas since Holly accidentally left tissue paper on her new jumper - an embarrassing mistake Angie pointed out over text. It's happened to us all at some point, but Holly was unfortunate in that the whole nation witnessed it!

WATCH: Holly revealing how she maintains her blonde hair

Both Holly and Angie seem to love Ghost, as many of Holly's outfits on This Morning over the past few months have been from the label. From her red and black daisy-print frock to her hippie pink floral design and even her cute mini dress complete with a statement white collar, it's safe to say Holly has an extensive collection of Ghost dresses to last her through the coming months (and years!) ahead. Not that we're jealous at all.

