Holly Willoughby has wowed in a variety of floral dresses recently that has had us wishing for spring, so she surprised fans on Tuesday morning when she stepped out in a very wintery look with an all-black ensemble. The This Morning presenter looked beautiful in a black mini skirt, a matching roll-neck jumper, boots and even tights - we're sure her outfit will keep the cool wind at bay!

Holly opted for head-to-toe black, including tights!

After doing some research, we've found that both the skirt and jumper are still available to buy online, but we'd act fast if you want to get your hands on them since Holly's outfits never stay in stock for long. Opting for a modern twist on the classic mini skirt, the Sandro design is made out of a soft stretch-jersey material and is cut in a flattering A-line shape with contrasting orange stitching. It costs £165 and is available to buy from Selfridges in black or white, and since Holly has been known to stock up on her favourite styles in different colours, we may even see her rocking the white version in summer. We'll keep our fingers crossed!

Mini skirt, £165, Sandro @ Selfridges

The Celebrity Juice star's polo neck jumper appears to be the £90 Jigsaw design made out of lightweight silk cotton. While the black colour is selling out very quickly, fans of the design can pick up the navy of grey one to add layers to your wardrobe as we wait for the hot summer weather to kick in.

Black polo neck, £90, Jigsaw

As well as sharing her usual selfie on Instagram that revealed her fashion credits, Holly sent a heartfelt message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was recently admitted to intensive care following persistent coronavirus symptoms. "Morning... everyday brings a new feeling... Wishing our Prime Minister @borisjohnsonuk and his family so much love... please, please, please... stay home and stay safe," she wrote. The comments section was quickly filled with messages of well-wishes to the PM as well as praise for Holly's outfit. "Beautiful. Very sobering to wake up to the news of Boris in ITU. Best wishes to him," one wrote, and another added: "Don’t often see you in black! Very smart and sophisticated, also a little sombre to match our mood. Praying for Boris and everyone in hospital today."

