Wow! We can't get over Holly Willoughby's most recent outfit on This Morning, and with its bright print, silk material and vintage design, can you blame us? The presenter's 1930s-inspired midi frock was covered in a bold red and yellow peony pattern with a high neck and pleated short sleeves. The ultra-flattering design was from luxury high street store L.K.Bennett, which is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite labels - and we can definitely see Kate wearing Holly's dress.

Holly showed off her newly coloured blonde hair on Wednesday morning

Available in sizes 6 to 18 online, the pretty frock usually retails for £395 but is currently in the sale for £296. Fellow Celebrity Juice star Fearne Cotton was among the first to comment on her Instagram selfie, simply writing: "Beaut," while others similarly praised her outfit, with one stating: "Oh a bit of sunshine in that dress this morning."

Floral silk dress, was £395 now £296, L.K.Bennett

Keeping the rest of her look pared-back, Holly let her dress take centre stage by adding simple black heels and styling her hair in elegant waves. Like many other celebrities, Holly has been left without her usual glam squad amid the coronavirus lockdown, but that hasn't stopped her from nailing her own DIY beauty looks. On Tuesday night, she took to Instagram to reveal how she maintains her bright blonde hair colour, and it costs as little as £5.79. The This Morning star shared a step-by-step guide to dyeing her roots, using the Baby Blonde colour from Garnier Nutrisse. Admitting that her method is "not an exact science", she showed fans how she separates sections of her hair and rubs the dye along her roots, before revealing the finished result. Gorgeous and affordable - we salute you, Holly!

WATCH: Holly reveals how she maintains her blonde hair during the coronavirus lockdown

The mother-of-three has long been a fan of L.K.Bennett clothes, and we can see why. From the unusual vintage archive book-print dress to the simple yet elegant design she wore following the National Television Awards in January 2020, there's no denying that Holly has a gorgeous selection of dresses from the label. We can't wait to see what other spring-inspired frocks she wears next...

