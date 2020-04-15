We might be missing Holly Willoughby's daily outfits on This Morning, but she gave us a glimpse at her at-home style over the weekend, wearing a gorgeous bubblegum pink beach dress as she spent time at home with her children. The star - who was busy making a yummy-looking ice cream cake for daughter Belle's birthday - chose to wear the pretty floaty midi from luxurious brand LoveShackFancy for the sunny bank holiday weekend.

Holly shared a sweet at-home snap with daughter Belle

The 'Rigby' floral cotton dress, £446, is made in breathable cotton and features a flattering smocked bodice, puff sleeves and a floaty skirt - not too unlike the silhouettes that Holly loves to wear on This Morning. The star shopped for hers at summery fashion site Beach Flamingo, so she's clearly ready for warmer weather!

Rigby floral cotton dress, £446, MyTheresa

If you love Holly's style but can't stretch to her budget, there are plenty of similar styles on the high street with a similar silhouette and shirred fit - we love Topshop's pastel blue version, which is just £15 in the sale. ASOS' bustier seersucker dress is just as gorgeous with its beachy stripes, priced at £38 - couldn't you see Holly wearing it?

ASOS DESIGN shirred bustier dress, £38, ASOS

On Tuesday, Holly took to Instagram to share a sweet message for birthday girl Belle, and to give a verdict on their ice cream cake. "Reporting back... ice cream cake was a success! Belle is super happy with her birthday creation... and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life," she wrote. "Happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep being you... just as you are... we LOVE you!"

