We've been getting an insight into plenty of our favourite stars' at-home wardrobes recently, and next up is the gorgeous Tana Ramsay! The mum-of-five is no doubt being kept busy as she and her family self-isolate at their home in Cornwall, and since husband Gordon has been sharing plenty of cooking videos from the kitchen, we got a sneak peek at one of her ultra-chic outfits for a very special occasion - little Oscar's birthday.

Tana played with son Oscar in her pretty Topshop dress

During the chef's lamp chop tutorial, he gave a sweet mention to son Oscar, who celebrated his first birthday on April 4. "Let's start this cook-a-long live by singing a very happy birthday to our son Oscar…" he said, before going to find the little boy, who was in fact playing in his toy kitchen with mum Tana! The family then proceeded to sing Happy Birthday and present a cake to Oscar, who was much more excited to carry on playing - see the sweet video below.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Ramsays celebrate Oscar's birthday

As the camera pans round, we can spot Tana in Topshop's 'Floral Angel Sleeve Midi Dress', which has a pretty rose print, a small split in the skirt and flattering floaty sleeves. She teamed it with a comfy pair of triple-strap white trainers and her long hair in dark, loose waves - totally gorgeous.

Red Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress, £39, Topshop

It looks like the family celebrated Oscar's big day with a sit-down lunch, since the dining room table was decorated with balloons and that delicious-looking homemade cake! And of course, Tana marked the occasion with her own tribute to her little boy on Instagram, sharing a cute snap of Oscar playing in a makeshift tent in his pyjamas.

"Happy happy 1st Birthday little man. This year has flown by and we are just so grateful to share it with you - our absolute joy. Have the best day little one x," she wrote.

