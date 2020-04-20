Rochelle Humes' plain white shirt is the perfect summer cover-up

Rochelle Humes has the perfect outfit for every scenario - whether she’s presenting on This Morning, out on a date night with husband Marvin, or spending time with her daughters at home. Right now she’s doing lots of the latter, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic keeping us all in isolation, but of course she’s still looking stylish no matter what. Over the weekend she enjoyed the sunshine by playing in the paddling pool with Alaia-Mai, 6 and Valentina, 3, and she wore the perfect cover-up - a plain white T-shirt.

While cardigans and denim jackets are great, we love how she got inventive with this chic tailored piece, wearing it unbuttoned over a short summer dress. We’re definitely taking a leaf out of her book, and will be snapping up our own version of the classic white shirt to wear with everything from jeans to dresses and over a bikini on the beach. The one rule? Make sure you buy an oversized version for the ultimate stylish look.

Oversized pearl button cotton shirt, £65, & Other Stories

Linen blend shirt, £30, Weekday

Oversized cotton shirt, £17.99, H&M

White tiered poplin shirt, £22, Topshop

The piece is great for mums-to-be, too - which is probably one of the reasons Rochelle opted for the comfy but cool style. Rochelle and Marvin announced their upcoming arrival with a beautiful picture setup, featuring a chalkboard surrounded by a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest - a design Rochelle said was available from Hunny Prints on Etsy. In the centre, the board read: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

