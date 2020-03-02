Rochelle Humes looks gorgeous in this £27.99 denim jacket from New Look Shop the look below

Since announcing the launch of her baby care brand My Little Coco in October 2019, Rochelle Humes has been riding high. Pictured at Boots in Westfield last Friday, the TV presenter made a special appearance at the London-based store to promote her hugely successful range of baby skincare products. As she posed for photos with her adoring fans, Rochelle looked absolutely gorgeous in this denim belted jacket from high-street favourite, New Look. Pairing her white jacket with blue mum jeans and tan open-toe sandals, Rochelle’s signature curls were worn down and her makeup was kept natural, consisting of a brown smokey-eye, statement lashes and a berry-kissed gloss. Obsessed with this look? We’ve got the lowdown…

Rochelle made a special appearance to promote her baby care brand My Little Coco

Priced at just £27.99, Rochelle’s denim shirt-jacket is the ultimate wardrobe essential. Fitted with a collared neckline, long cuffed sleeves and a belted waist, this everyday staple is extremely versatile - and the best part, it’s part of the New Look Kind collection. Made using less water, this responsibly sourced jacket makes for a guilt-free addition to your winter wardrobe - sounds good to us. Feeling feminine? New Look recommends pairing the jacket with a midi skirt and trainers. Craving a casual vibe? Take a leaf out of Rochelle’s book and coordinate your new favourite jacket with jeans and heels.

White Denim Jacket, £27.99, New Look

Posting a picture of herself at the event on Instagram, Rochelle wrote: "Having a major proud moment...so excuse me for a bit...Over 3 years ago when I started creating @mylittlecoco I had so many dreams and goals for the launch of my baby but never did I expect for it to happen the way it has." Continuing, she said: "I've spent the afternoon at @bootsuk and have learnt that we are the fastest-selling baby skincare brand within Boots since launch and the fastest-selling child’s hair care product. I don't normally share stats and things as I find it all a little cringe but, I'm so so proud of this...hard work really does pay off. I'm an actual businesswoman."

