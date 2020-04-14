Rochelle Humes announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Marvin on Sunday, and she told her little girls Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valentina, 3, in the most adorable way. The This Morning star ensured her two daughters were the first to know they were set to become big sisters before she broke the exciting news to her Instagram fans via a sweet Easter-themed photo.

Rochelle and Marvin used this sweet design to announce their third pregnancy

Speaking to Ruth Langsford on This Morning on Monday, she said: "We did a little Easter egg hunt for them yesterday, and we told them at the end, the last egg they found had a little letter from the baby. My eldest daughter cried - she's only seven! I didn't know they knew about happy tears just yet." Rochelle went on to reveal her youngest daughter Valentina clearly had Easter on the brain, as she had the most hilarious response when asked: "Do you know what's in Mummy's belly?". Even after reading the letter announcing they're expecting a new family member, she responded with: "A chocolate egg". How cute - and Rochelle even revealed she was technically correct!

PHOTOS: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' beautiful Essex family home

Rochelle and Marvin later told their followers with a beautiful picture setup, featuring a chalkboard surrounded by a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest - a design Rochelle bought from Hunny Prints on Etsy. In the centre, the board read: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of her daughter

Since announcing the news, she has candidly answered several questions from fans, including how she is finding pregnancy in lockdown. Rochelle told fans her third pregnancy has been "an easy secret to keep" due to the lack of social situations, and while she doesn't care about the sex of the baby she thinks Marvin might! "Sounds cliche but right now with everything going on I just feel lucky to be pregnant and want to be blessed with a healthy baby...Marv could probably do with some back up though," she said.

MORE: Inside Peter Andre's son Junior's super-spacious bedroom and bathroom