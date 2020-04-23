Holly Willoughby wows This Morning fans in favourite Ghost dress - which she owns in two colours Holly's latest Ghost frock is selling out fast

Holly Willoughby's spring wardrobe is in full swing, as proven on Thursday when she presented This Morning in another gorgeous floral dress, which fans may have noticed looked very familiar. Clearly one of her favourite designs, Holly stepped out in a red version of the floaty maxi just weeks ago - and now she's worn the pretty pastel blue hue covered in yellow flowers, no doubt fans will be rushing to get their hands on both colourways.

Holly owns the pretty Ghost frock in blue and red

The two frocks are from one of her favourite brands, Ghost, who Holly has turned to on several occasions for her work wardrobe, particularly since the lockdown began. But if you want to emulate Holly's style then you'll need to act fast, as the £120 'Marley' dress in folk print and red florals are both selling out fast. There is one final yellow colourway of the summery dress, so we wonder if the star has all three versions in her wardrobe - we'll be keeping an eye out!

Blue floral maxi dress, £120, Ghost

Sharing her outfit selfie on Instagram, Holly wrote: "Morning Thursday... how are you feeling today? Stay safe and stay with us... see you at 10am on @thismorning. Dress by @ghostfashion." As usual, fans rushed to compliment her look, writing: "Looove this dress! So summery!" and: "Wow nice bright dress." She teamed the pretty frock with her favourite nude heels, natural makeup and wore her trademark blonde hair in loose waves around her shoulders.

However, Holly proved over the weekend that she has the most flawless complexion, even without makeup. The mother-of-three shared a gorgeous fresh-faced selfie on Instagram on Saturday night to raise awareness for Kicks Still Count, a campaign that's helping pregnant women amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the picture, Holly could be seen holding a sign on which the hashtag Kicks Still Count was written and provided a link to the charity's campaign.

