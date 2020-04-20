Holly Willoughby is back presenting This Morning with co-host Philip Schofield following their Easter break, and of course, she wowed us with another gorgeous outfit on Monday morning! The star chose to dress for spring in a chic mini dress from one of her favourite fashion brands, Sandro - and it's even giving us Duchess of Sussex vibes with its tuxedo-style cut. As ever, Holly posted an outfit selfie on her Instagram ahead of the show, writing: "Morning Monday... we are back. How are you? Sending you huge amounts of love through your telly today... stay home, stay with us on @thismorning 10am. Dress by @sandroparis."

Holly wore a tuxedo dress from Sandro

While the ITV host has been recycling a lot of her previous This Morning looks recently, her gorgeous button-up mini appears to be a new buy - no doubt sourced by her styling team which is headed up by Angie Smith. The 'Syana' dress costs £260 and is already selling out quickly at Selfridges and Farfetch - so hurry!

Holly took her usual week off for the Easter holidays with her three children and husband Dan - though she did share a small glimpse into her at-home wardrobe, with a sweet snap from her kitchen with daughter Belle.

Syana double-breasted knitted midi dress, £260, Sandro at Selfridges

The star - who was busy making a yummy-looking ice cream cake for her little girl's birthday - chose to wear the pretty floaty midi from luxurious brand LoveShackFancy for the sunny bank holiday weekend. The 'Rigby' floral cotton dress, £446, featured a flattering smocked bodice, puff sleeves and a floaty skirt - so not too unlike the silhouettes that Holly loves to wear on This Morning.

Other recent fashion recommendations from Holly include her Chinti and Parker NHS jumper, which is also loved by fellow ITV star Christine Lampard. We can't wait for more spring style inspiration…

