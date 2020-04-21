Holly Willoughby totally wowed This Morning viewers in another floaty floral dress during Tuesday's show - what a show-stopper! Even better, the star's latest pick is from one of her favourite high-street brands, L.K.Bennett, and it's discounted in the sale. The 'Alicia Impressionist' dress wouldn't look out of place on the Duchess of Cambridge, either - we love that spring floral print!

Holly wore a beautiful silk dress from L.K.Bennett

If you want to emulate Holly's style, you'd better hurry - as her favourite L.K.Bennett designs often sell out. Made from luxurious silk, its original price is £295, but it's currently reduced to £221 with a promotion.

MORE: 5 buys from £5 to recreate Holly Willoughby's home as your own

Posting her gorgeous new outfit on Instagram, the TV host wrote: "Morning Tuesday... we are here for you... see you at 10am on @thismorning ... #stayhome. Dress by @lkbennettlondon." She teamed the pretty frock with her favourite nude heels, natural makeup and her hair in loose waves.

Alicia Impressionist Floral Print Silk Tea Dress, £221, L.K.Bennett

Holly has been bringing the positive vibes every day on the show, and on Monday she revealed some very special family news. During the show, the presenter announced the birth of her niece! The 39-year-old, who has three children of her own, couldn't hide her joy about the happy news, and took the opportunity to congratulate her family on their "beautiful" new addition.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly announces the birth of her niece

"I have a brand new niece!" she gushed. "Mabel Josephine Baldwin was born at Whips Cross University Hospital," she began, adding: "Daddy Dominic, Mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there [...] who have been absolutely brilliant." She continued: "And that is Elsie's baby sister, Mabel, came into this world just a few hours ago and she is beautiful, that is nice news."

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

It was clear Holly was overcome with emotion on the new arrival, as co-host Phillip Schofield quipped: "Have you stopped crying now?" The TV star also took the opportunity to state how important the happy news is during the current situation. She stated: "It's lovely, I tell you even more so now, having nice news like that, news about life and birth it's just wonderful. Well done Dom and Lou!"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.