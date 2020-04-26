Amanda Holden shocks in red hotpants for family bike ride - see the daring look The Britain's Got Talent star even matched her outfit to her bike

Amanda Holden is ensuring she gets her daily dose of exercise amid the coronavirus lockdown, and she is putting us all to shame with her latest workout outfit. While the rest of us are spending a lot of time in gym leggings and slouchy tops (whether we're working out or not!), the Heart Radio star shocked fans by stepping out in a very daring outfit for a bike ride with her family.

Amanda looked incredible for her daily exercise over the weekend

Posing on a red bike in the sunshine, Amanda could be seen wearing red and white shorts and a strappy white Coca-Cola bodysuit. She finished off the show-stopping outfit with comfortable white trainers and sunglasses and styled her blonde hair in casual waves - we just wish we looked this good while exercising! "As a family we’ve not let this lockdown stop us from exercising, it’s actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it’s a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park - working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul!" she captioned the post, which received several compliments from fans.

PHOTOS: 9 of Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden's most show-stopping dresses

Her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts was among the first to comment, writing: "She's a babe," while her close friend Lisa Faulkner simply commented with fire emojis followed by: "Oh my!!!!" Meanwhile, Kate Thornton added: "You are as fit as fit can be hot stuff," and Melissa Odabash - a designer Amanda regularly supports - noted her youthful appearance: "Ok so you are officially a teenager."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden practises cartwheels in the garden with daughter Hollie

There's no denying that the Britain's Got Talent judge has been keeping her followers thoroughly entertained amid the COVID-19 crisis. Aside from bike riding, Amanda also revealed another fun way she has been keeping fit, and it's all thanks to her kids. The mum-of-two recently showcased her incredibly toned stomach in a bikini top and shorts as she played in the garden with eight-year-old Hollie. Sharing a video of the pair practising cartwheels, she captioned the clip: "#Easter #cartwheel context. Who did it best?"

RELATED: 5 celebrity parents with incredible garden games to entertain kids all summer