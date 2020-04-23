Like much of the country, many celebrities have relaxed their style amid the coronavirus outbreak, including Michelle Keegan. The Our Girl actress is the latest star to show off her casual lockdown wardrobe as she was pictured with her husband Mark Wright for an outing on Thursday wearing white trainers, a black puffer jacket and the most comfortable looking green leggings.

High-waisted leggings, £114 (about £59), Alo Yoga

BUY NOW

While Michelle often steps out in outfits from her own collection with Very, she turned to Alo Yoga for her latest exercise gear. With stretchy fabric and a high-waisted fit, the leggings are perfect for chilling at home, breaking a sweat with a workout or heading for a stroll for your daily dose of exercise, like Michelle. The 32-year-old opted for the khaki colour, but fans of the style are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking their favourite hue, as they also come in another whopping fourteen colourways! Don't think you can pull off green? No problem, the pale pink, white and blue versions of the $114, about £59, leggings are a great way to brighten up your workout wardrobe.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in figure-hugging dress from Michelle Keegan's Very collection

Michelle finished off her outfit with dark sunglasses and her hair styled in a high bun as she grabbed a coffee in Essex with Mark. Meanwhile, her husband embraced the sunny weather by sporting black shorts and a blue jumper - finishing off his look with his new shorter hairstyle. In early April, the former TOWIE star took to Instagram to show off his new shaved 'do after he took the clippers to his head. Mark, 33, then posed shirtless for a picture, alongside the caption: "Isolation made me do it!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's love story

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the pair are isolating together at their Essex home, which offers plenty of space and entertainment to keep them busy. Mark has revealed how the couple manages to stay so fit with a look inside their incredible home gym during his live workouts with stars including Laura Whitmore, Frankie Bridge and Amanda Holden. The spacious gym - which appears to be in a converted garage space - is home to a huge amount of fitness equipment, including treadmills, a squat rack, a selection of free weights, and a bench which sits on a black mat in the middle of the wooden floor. Perhaps Michelle plans to make use of her comfy leggings during her lockdown workouts!

RELATED: Rochelle Humes just wore the perfect chic loungewear set

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.