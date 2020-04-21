Amanda Holden just wore a very daring mini dress to work - for a hilarious reason Amanda's daily outfit had a twist on Tuesday…

Since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect, we've seen Amanda Holden taking the bins out in a red carpet gown and mowing the lawn in her wedding dress - and now, she's presented her Heart Radio breakfast show in a very statement mini dress. Sporting the look for the broadcaster's latest fashion challenge, Amanda wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: "#showusyourbottoms @thisisheart what are you wearing below desk during #lockdown?"

Amanda's daring dress

Of course, Amanda's dress was suitably glamorous - with a corseted bodice, a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic caged skirt. She added a white T-shirt underneath and her favourite pair of mirrored sunglasses, too. Meanwhile, co-hosts Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts respectively opted for furry trousers and pyjama bottoms. No doubt most of us are rocking Ashley's look at the moment!

"Love it! Very understated," one fan joked about Amanda's new look, while another added of the caged detailing: "Is that a safe distancing dress too? Brilliant."

Amanda's other outfit of the day!

Despite her outfit change, the star did arrive at work wearing a more expected look - in a gorgeous pencil skirt from one of her favourite brands, Baukjen, and a flattering white tee from Wyse London. Sadly, neither are available to shop at the moment, though Mango stocks an incredible dupe of Amanda's figure-hugging skirt.

Seams pencil skirt, £29.99, Mango

At just £29.99, the 'Seams Pencil Skirt' is an affordable way to shop the presenter's chic style. Tempted?

WATCH: Amanda's hilarious makeup tutorial

We can't wait to see what Ms Holden does next - she's certainly been keeping her fans entertained with her silly videos and positive posts. On Sunday, it was a hilarious makeup 'tutorial' with daughter Lexi blindly applying the products from behind. More please, Amanda!

