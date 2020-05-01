Amanda Holden announced some very exciting news on Friday - she's released a beautiful cover of 'Over The Rainbow' to raise money for NHS charities. And the star, who is an ambassador for Marks & Spencer, loved the brand's fundraising T-shirts so much that she used the motif for the song's cover artwork. Sporting the tee at the Heart Radio offices on Friday morning, she teamed it with a silky blue satin skirt and wrote on Instagram: "All proceeds of tee goes to @nhscharitiestogether."

Holly rocking her M&S tee and silky skirt

The pretty cotton T-shirt has also been sported by Holly Willoughby, and was so popular the first time around that it became the fastest ever selling T-shirt on M&S record! Happily, the high-street staple has restocked the tops just in time for Amanda's release - and there are plenty of colourful designs to choose from.

Women's NHS Charities Together T-Shirt, £9.50, Marks & Spencer

Adult sizes cost £9.50, while there are even mini-me versions for £8 - modelled adorably by Holly's son Chester in April. Teamed with jeans, joggers or even a pretty midi skirt like Amanda's, they'll make the perfect positive addition to your lockdown wardrobe.

Holly and Chester wearing their T-shirts!

And if you're wondering where the Britain's Got Talent star's gorgeous blue skirt is from, you're in luck - it's a luxurious buy from another of her favourite brands, Wyse London, and is available to pre-order. The 'Eloise' silk skirt costs £150 and features a glittery statement waistband that we're not surprised Amanda fell in love with!

Amanda has released the single in support of NHS charities

Speaking of her new song, Amanda said: "Last year, I recorded a version of Over The Rainbow. It’s a song I used to sing as a girl with my nan and grandad and one I love to sing with my daughters, Lexi and Hollie. When Marks & Spencer and I were chatting last week we remembered this song and lyrically it feels more relevant now than ever. My record label, VirginEMI, have kindly agreed to put the song out with all proceeds going to support this wonderful cause for the NHS."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda announces her charity single

She added: "Life has taken a really funny turn but one thing that I think has become really clear is that we are all in this together. And more than ever, we've reconnected with love and hope during this time. The wonderful team at Marks & Spencer have designed these beautiful rainbow t-shirts with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together."

