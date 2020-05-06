Adele continues to look stunning in another new photo that shows off her slim new figure. The snap, which her friend Lauren Paul uploaded to her Instagram Stories, showed the singer looking glamorous as she leaned against a hotel room doorway in a fitted black mini dress with tights and tan boots, her hair in a 60s-style updo. Lauren captioned the image: "Happy birthday angel babe @Adele. You came into my life a few months before I had Story and you quickly became one of the most important figures in my journey as a new mother."

The director, who is married to Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul, went on: "You have taught me so much. You glow because your heart is full. I'm so proud of the human you are. Wish we were reliving this Vegas sleepover." The singer returned to social media this week after celebrating her 32nd birthday and thanked fans for their messages. Adele also posed for a photo in her garden that revealed how much weight she has lost in the last year.

The glam photo was taken in Las Vegas

The star wore a fitted black dress with puffball sleeves and black high heels and stood beaming behind a decorative floral circle. Her straightened hair fell below her shoulders and she smiled to someone off-camera. She wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x."

Adele's celebrity fans were quick to share their love for the singer and her new look. Chrissy Teigen commented: "I mean are you kidding me," while Rita Wilson chimed in: "Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!" It is thought that the Hello singer has lost around seven stone in total and is now training with US trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with Jennifer Lawrence in the past.

