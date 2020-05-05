Holly Willoughby's stunning Whistles mini dress is currently in the sale - but selling out quickly Her latest This Morning outfit is so gorgeous…

Holly Willoughby returned to summer styling for her This Morning outfit on Tuesday! Wearing a pretty floral mini dress from one of her favourite brands, Whistles, the star shared her look on Instagram as usual, writing: "Morning... Stay home and stay safe with us... see you at 10am on @thismorning. Dress by @thisiswhistles." Unsurprisingly, fans instantly fell in love with her floaty frock.

Holly wore a floral Whistles mini dress on Tuesday's show

Even better, the gorgeous dress is currently in the sale at Selfridges. Reduced from £169 down to £126.75, the 'Prairie floral-print crepe mini dress' is sure to sell out quickly - and there's already a number of sizes that are no longer available.

With its butterfly sleeves, subtle keyhole neckline and warm weather appropriate higher hemline, we reckon this is the perfect pick for sunny days. And Holly's followers certainly agree.

Prairie floral-print crepe mini dress, £126.75, Whistles @ Selfridges

"That dress!" one wrote, while another added: "Love love love that dress." A further agreed: "Beautiful as always."

It's another fan-favourite outfit for Holly, who has been wowing This Morning viewers with looks from some of her favourite brands including L.K.Bennett and Ghost. On Monday, she returned to another of her favourite clothing combos of a pretty blouse and tailored trousers - wearing a sheer polka-dot blouse from L.K.Bennett and her favourite black trousers from J.Crew.

Sadly, the brand announced it had filed for bankruptcy recently, which is certainly sad news for Holly and fellow fan of the brand the Duchess of Sussex. The label became the first major US retailer to file for bankruptcy during the coronavirus lockdown, the BBC has reported. J.Crew Group's chief executive described the move as a "financial restructuring" that would enable the business to thrive for years to come. We've got our fingers crossed…

