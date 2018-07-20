Aaron Paul's baby daughter is already a Breaking Bad fan! Aaron Paul's baby girl, Story, is the cutest!

It looks like Aaron Paul's five-month-old daughter, Story Annabelle, is already a big fan of her dad's hugely popular show, Breaking Bad! Aaron attended the 10-year anniversary of the show at San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday, and walked onto stage in front of hundreds of fans while holding baby Story, who was dressed as a little version of Heisenberg in an adorable yellow onesie with matching goggles. Aaron's wife, Lauren, shared a snap of baby Story posing with her dad and co-star Bryan Cranston, and captioned the shot: "Breaking dads." She also posted two Instagram Stories of their little girl heading to the stage in the onesie, writing: "Tiny cook," and filmed the father and daughter as they took to the stage with her dad, writing: "Story is living her best life."

Aaron visited Comic-Con with baby Story

Commenting on the adorable snap, one fan wrote: "Too cute for words! ALL three or them!" Another person commented: "Cutest photo on internet today." A third person wrote: "This is amazing. On to the next generation!" After sitting down at the Comic-Con, Aaron joked: "Is my wife here? She's supposed to come pick my baby up."

While discussing the hugely popular show, Aaron revealed that Bryan would regularly try to convince him that his character was being killed off. The Jesse actor explained: "[Cranston] came up to me the first time he did it, and he just gives me a really long, exaggerated hug. I'm like, 'What's going on?' And he goes, 'Hey man. It's been a fun ride. You read the script right?' And then he just walks away! I run into the production office and I'm like, 'Where's the script?' He's like, 'It's not available yet.' I'm like, 'No, please God tell me!' And I read it and I was alive still."

