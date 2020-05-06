Holly Willoughby's new floral maxi dress is SO beautiful - but fans will be disappointed This Morning's viewers loved the dress

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous as usual on Wednesday's This Morning - wowing viewers in a gorgeous floral dress from one of her favourite brands, Hobbs. And while her fans were quick to compliment her on her outfit, it's sadly been revealed that the dress is completely out of stock at all retailers, meaning they can't get their hands on it. Sob!

Fans love Holly's latest dress, but it's sadly sold out

Sharing her dress on Instagram, Holly wrote her usual positive message, captioning the snap: "Morning Wednesday... Stay home and stay safe with us today... sending you love... see you on @thismorning at 10am… Dress by @hobbslondon."

As ever, her fans were quick to compliment her look - with one writing: "Stunning as always. Have a great show," and another adding: "Beautiful dress." We agree - and though the 'Esme Floral Midi Dress' is sadly no longer available to shop, you can get Holly's muted floral look with a number of other pretty options on the high street.

Hobbs currently stocks a similar version to its 'Esme' dress in more of a pencil silhouette - those monochrome blooms certainly look similar! Reduced from £149 to £99, it's a lockdown bargain, and an ultra-classic look for formal occasions.

At a slightly higher price point, the Reiss 'Briella' dress is a total showstopper with a belted waist and high neckline like the This Morning host's. It's also in the sale, reduced from £225 to £110.

Alternatively, Mango also offer a gorgeous monochrome frock in a floaty material we can imagine Holly rocking - and the 'Flowy flower printed dress' is currently reduced from £69.99 to £49.99. Fancy treating yourself?

