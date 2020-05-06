Amanda Holden's incredible mini dress is the perfect way to rock the rainbow trend The star twirled and strutted in her new outfit

Amanda Holden is totally wowing us with her everyday outfits at the moment! The star - who always dresses to the nines for her Heart Radio show - looked incredible in a rainbow-striped mini dress from Forever Unique on Wednesday. Sharing a video of herself strutting down the broadcaster's red hallways in the frock, she wrote: "#OverTheRainbow available to download in my bio @nhscharitiestogether #dress @foreveruniqueofficial @thisisheart."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda was feeling herself in her gorgeous new mini dress!

As usual, fans were quick to comment on Amanda's latest look, with one writing: "Bring it to the rainbow runway!" and another adding: "Wow, you look incredible today."

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

The star's kaleidoscopic pick is Forever Unique's 'Multi Stripe Rainbow Midi Dress', which costs £100 online and is currently still available in all sizes. With a statement asymmetric hem, it's perfect for swishing around and feeling sassy like Amanda! Team yours with strappy stilettos like the Britain's Got Talent judge, or dress it down with trainers or sandals.

Multi Stripe Rainbow Midi Dress, £100, Forever Unique

Fashion aside, Amanda was forced to explain herself after she found herself in a tricky situation on Tuesday during an Instagram Live! The singer appeared on her social media channel to promote her new charity NHS single, but was interrupted by her daughter Hollie, eight, who claimed that Simon Cowell had split from his long-term partner Lauren Silverman.

MORE: Charity T-shirts we love that support the NHS: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS & Boohoo

She has since spoken out about her little girl's assumptions, telling The Sun Online: "Hollie last saw Lauren when she was about to board a plane back to America during BGT auditions to go visit her eldest son and so I can only presume that's what made her – incorrectly – think about it."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.