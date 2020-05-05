Amanda Holden is a total vision in this colour-clashing Forever Unique dress

Amanda Holden has wowed us once again with her latest outfit choice! For Tuesday's Heart Radio breakfast show, the star wore another dress by one of her new favourite brands, Forever Unique - how beautiful does that colourful print look on her? As usual, she posted a snap of her look on her Instagram Story, posing against the radio station's statement red wall.

Amanda looked beautiful in her colourful dress

We love this pretty pattern on Amanda, which she teamed with nude strappy heels and her usual blonde blow-dry. Even better, the dress is still in stock at Forever Unique, costing £95. The nude and turquoise printed number is made in a silky fabric and features a flattering fastening at the waist - we're not surprised the presenter loves it.

Nude And Turquoise Printed Wrap Dress, £95, Forever Unique

While Amanda has been impressing fans with her everyday outfits on Instagram, the singer is also gracing our screens each Saturday on the new series of Britain's Got Talent at the moment - and no doubt viewers are loving all the colourful designer pieces she's been wearing.

The judge has certainly been rocking a rainbow of outfits during the auditions, kicking off the 2020 shows in everything from a bubblegum pink fitted jumpsuit to a bold turquoise co-ord.

WATCH: Amanda's style file

Luckily, BGT was filmed before the coronavirus lockdown, so fans of the TV star can rest assured they will continue to get their weekly dose of fashion inspiration from Amanda. So while we're all dressed down at home in comfortable pyjamas, cosy co-ords and loungewear, we can at least dream of the pretty outfits Amanda sports on the show - even if we have nowhere to wear them yet…

