Does Fearne Cotton ever get it wrong when it comes to her outfit choices? Judging by her latest pretty frock, we'd have to say no - but it certainly helps that she has Claudia Winkleman's stylist on hand to help. The radio presenter took to Instagram to share a photo of herself twirling around in the black and white floaty number, which she revealed was gifted to her by Sinead McKeefry. "My lovely mate sent me a little lockdown gift and I love it. @sineadmckeefry I love you," Fearne captioned the post.

Mother of Pearl spotty dress, £179, John Lewis

The maxi shirt dress from Mother of Pearl features a two-tone spot print and an asymmetrical hem, while the oversized silhouette makes it easy to dress up with heels or keep it casual with trainers. Plus, it's environmentally friendly thanks to its lyocell material which is made from fibres extracted from sustainable wood pulp. John Lewis stocks the dress for £179, but we recommend acting fast if you want to replicate Fearne's style as the department store has already marked it as a bestseller!

Fearne was gifted the dress by stylist Sinead McKeefry

Several of the 38-year-old's followers showered her with compliments, including Alex Jones who wrote: "SO nice!!!" Vicky Pattison agreed, adding: "Love this," while Angela Scanlon commented: "This is GORGEOUS." And we can definitely picture Claudia rocking this dress!

Claudia Winkleman wore a similar spotty dress on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019

Sinead regularly works with Claudia on her fashion choices for Strictly Come Dancing, and we can't help but notice the similarities between Fearne's new frock and one of Claudia's outfits on the most recent series. Back in October 2019, the presenter took to the dancefloor wearing a stunning polka dot dress by De La Vali which had bell sleeves and soft chiffon material. While Claudia teamed hers with statement gold bangles and dark eye makeup for her glam evening look, Fearne opted for a relaxed daytime look with her blonde hair in tousled waves and a delicate necklace. With the celebrity seal of approval - and a stylist's knowledge to back it up - we know what dress we'll be wearing this summer...

