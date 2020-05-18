Holly Willoughby shows off sentimental new necklace with her children's initials on it Meghan Markle has the same jewellery piece!

Holly Willoughby showed off a very sweet new piece of jewellery on Monday's This Morning - a delicate gold necklace which appears to feature her children's initials on it. The star tagged Los Angeles jewellery designer Maya Brenner in her daily outfit post - and if you look carefully, you can just make out a 'C' for Chester and a 'B' for Belle on the chain. No doubt there is a 'H' for Harry just behind her shirt collar, too!

Holly wore her special necklace with her J.Crew outfit

Holly isn't the only famous fan of Maya Brenner's beautiful jewellery - the Duchess of Sussex is also known to own pieces from the label, and caused a stir back in 2016 when she was pictured wearing her necklace with the letters 'H' and 'M'. The likes of Mila Kunis, Kendall Jenner and Scarlett Johansson have also been spotted wearing the brand, so Holly's in good company!

The gorgeous initial necklaces are available to shop at Harvey Nichols from £225, though Holly's three-letter piece looks to have been ordered directly from the designer - we wonder if it was a special Mother's Day gift?

Maya Brenner letter necklace, £225, Harvey Nichols

Posting on Instagram on Monday morning, the presenter wrote: "Morning Monday... how are you? Stay home and stay safe with us... Shirt and skirt by @jcrew necklace @mayabrenner."

In fact, Holly is twinning with Meghan in more ways than one, since she also chose to wear a denim shirt from J.Crew on Monday - which is one of the Duchess' go-to off-duty pieces. Her gorgeous rainbow skirt no doubt caught fans' eyes, too - the bold piece costs £132 online and is still available to buy if you can't resist those colours!

As always, fans were quick to compliment Holly on her latest look, with one commenting: "Always love a denim shirt and skirt combination! Have a great week!" and another adding: "Love this summery look! So beautiful!"

