Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones gave fans a glimpse of her chic London home as she celebrated her 22nd birthday on Sunday. In a snap on Instagram Stories, the actress shares a special hamper from her parents, saying: "Thank you everyone for my lovely birthday messages, and thank you mum and dad for organising this amazing @Jimmyspopup Sunday roast."

In the background, coloured 'Happy Birthday' bunting stands out against the modern Herringbone tiles and white kitchen cabinets. Daisy, wearing a black sundress (similar to one her character Marianne sported in Normal People), stands next to the wicker basket full of goodies from Jimmy Garcia's pop up restaurant, which people in London can order everything from birthday cakes and barbecue food boxes to its famous Sunday roast. A bundle of metallic balloons can also be seen in the Instagram photo as Daisy celebrated her special day with her flatmates.

Daisy turned 22 on Sunday

The Islington-born actress was spotted enjoying a romantic picnic with her boyfriend Tom Varey in a London park this week. Daisy has been making waves with her sizzling performance as Marianne alongside Paul Mescal as Connell, in the moving drama, Normal People, which is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name. Her partner is also a successful actor, with roles in No Offence and Game of Thrones under his belt.

One of the photos Paul shared on Daisy's birthday

Paul was one of the first of Daisy's co-star to send her birthday wishes on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the actress, with the caption: "Happy birthday to this LEGEND! @daisyedgarjones you are one of a kind. Have the best day ever."

The birthday girl was quick to thank him for the sweet tribute and in the process revealed the sweet nickname she has for him. "Thank you Paulio," she wrote, accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

