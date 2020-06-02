Looking beautiful in blue, Jane Moore stepped out in a denim jumpsuit from Me+Em for Monday's episode of Loose Women - and it's royally approved. A go-to fashion brand loved by The Duchess of Sussex and The Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan made a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham back in March wearing a fringed bouclé jacket from the luxury designer, and Kate is often spotted in her Me+Em Breton striped tops when she's off duty. Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers - Jane's jumpsuit featured a classic shirt collar, full-length sleeves, and a waist-cinching belt. She accessorised with a pair of cobalt blue stilettos and silver jewellery, meanwhile, her signature blonde bob was blow-dried straight and her makeup was kept natural.

Jane posted a photo of her latest outfit on Instagram

Priced at £225, Jane's jumpsuit is still available in all sizes on the Me+Em website. The brand recommends amping up your look with chunky boots for an edgier finish or opting for a simple summery vibe with a pair of white trainers - sounds good to us. Want to shop Jane's look for less? We've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives from our favourite high street brands.

Cargo Jumpsuit, £225, Me+Em

Perfect for summer, this zip-up jumpsuit can be bought in both black and blue denim on the New Look website. Priced at £32.99, it features a collared neckline, front and side pockets, and an elasticated waist.

Zip Up Jumpsuit, £32.99, New Look

Reduced from £55 down to £30 in the Topshop sale, we're obsessed with this light blue boiler suit. Making for a relaxed yet stylish fit, this gorgeous one-piece can be worn for anything from Zoom meetings to lounging around in the garden.

Boiler Suit, £30, Topshop

Posting a photo of her latest outfit on Instagram, Jane certainly received an outpouring of praise from her 108k followers. Fellow Loose Women panellist Saira Khan commented, "Stunning," and Christine Lampard responded with fire emojis.

