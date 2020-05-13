Bringing a pop of colour to our screens, Jane Moore looked ultra-glam in a raspberry pink suit from one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite brands on Wednesday's Loose Women! Cutting a stylish figure in the statement Me+Em co-ord, which consisted of a boyfriend blazer and cropped trousers, Jane beamed from ear-to-ear as she co-presented the hit ITV show alongside Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson and Saira Khan. Accessorising her ensemble with a pale pink T-shirt and a pair of silver stilettos from Zara, the 57-year-old wore her hair down in a sleek bob and kept her makeup natural. She modelled a smokey-eye and polished off her look with a delicate coral lipstick.

Jane posted a photo of her latest outfit on Instagram

Still available in all sizes on the Me+Em website, Jane's suit has been reduced from £425 to £297. Looking to build a capsule wardrobe? This pretty pink suit is a major desk-to-daywear staple. Style it up with a pair of heels and a statement clutch or dress it down by adding a pair of white trainers.

Fuschia Suit, £297, Me+Em

As for Jane's silver heels, while they're no longer available on the Zara website, we've found a stylish alternative from New Look. Retailing at £27.99, these metallic court shoes are sure to turn heads. Fitted with a pointed toe, ankle strap fastening and diamanté block heel, these shoes are perfect for a night out on the town post-lockdown.

Silver Heels, £27.99, New Look

Posting a photo of her latest look on Instagram, fans of the TV star were quick to comment on Jane's pretty pink outfit. "Love the suit and heels Jane hope the show went well," wrote one. "Wow you look gorgeous as always Jane. Love this outfit," added another.

Meghan championed British brand Me+Em during her final visit to the UK as a working member of the royal family. She stepped out in a fringed bouclé jacket from the brand for a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham on International Women's Day - and of course, it sold out almost immediately.

