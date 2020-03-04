Appearing in Wednesday's edition of the ITV hit panel show Loose Women, Jane Moore cut a stylish figure in a white high-neck blouse and black trousers - and we’re loving it. Appearing alongside her co-hosts, Ruth Langsford, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards, Jane looked as gorgeous as ever as she chatted to special guests Ulrika Johnson and Carol Harrison. Wearing her blonde blow-dried bob down and accessorising with silver jewellery, the 57-year-old kept her makeup natural, opting for a brown smokey-eye, dark lashes and pale pink lip gloss - perfection.

Jane appeared on Wednesday's show in a white sheer blouse, black trousers and silver heels

Fitted with long sleeves, Jane’s sheer-looking white blouse also featured a high, frilled neck and subtle polka-dot pattern, making for a vintage vibe. Proving that less is more, she completed her ensemble with a pair of black, cropped trousers and silver metallic heels. Sharing the details of her elegent ensemble on Instagram, Jane revealed that her white blouse was from MANGO, priced at £12 in the sale. Her trousers were from M&S and her shoes were from Zara. While Jane's shirt is no longer available, we've found the perfect alternative.

Often wowing viewers with her sophisticated take on everyday workwear, Jane regularly delivers major fashion inspiration to her adoring fans. Just last week, the TV star nailed her Monday outfit, opting for a grey cashmere jumper from Cefinn – the fashion brand owned by Samantha Cameron – a sleek pair of slim-leg trousers from one of her favourite high street stores, Marks & Spencer, and Adidas Stan Smith trainers. Posting her casual ensemble on Instagram, Jane wrote: "Sometimes, just throwing on a pair of comfy trousers, a big jumper and trainers is one of life’s great pleasures - particularly when it’s chucking it down outside." Sharing some helpful fashion tips, she added: "In muted colours like these, it can look really chic. Many of you say you can’t wear trainers because of your height, but don’t forget you can take up the hemline of trousers or a dress to make it work as a look, however tall you are." Receiving praise from her 97.4K followers, one wrote: "I love this look" and another said: "Splendidly casual and relaxed."

