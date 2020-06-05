Inside Holly Willoughby's incredible wardrobe – her most popular looks revealed We want the This Morning star's wardrobe!

Holly Willoughby has been brightening up our mornings in lockdown with her incredible summer fashion. The This Morning star's outfits have always been popular, but demand for her ensembles has doubled over the last few weeks as ITV viewers rush to snap up her outfits. It's no surprise stylists have likened the phenomenon to Duchess Catherine's star power, dubbing it 'The Holly Effect'.

MORE FASHION: Holly's gorgeous £350 dress has a £30 Debenhams dupe

Shopping website Love The Sales, which finds the best prices for designer brands, has revealed Holly wearing a dress could boost sales by an incredible 90 per cent. But which of her lockdown looks has been the most popular? From royal approved labels to her tried and trusted favourites, we've counted down the most popular looks Holly has worn – and where you can buy them all.

5 - Holly Willoughby's yellow midi dress

When Holly wore this beautiful J Crew Midi Dress in Embroidered Chiffon on May 20, searches for 'yellow midi dresses' rose by 57 per cent on Love The Sales. And it's still available to buy here!

4 – Holly Willoughby's flirty tiered dress

On March 25, the mum-of-three sported this pretty Whistles Almond Blossom Misha Dress to join co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Searches for 'Whistles dresses' increased by 77 per cent in the aftermath – and lucky for us, the frock is currently on sale with £70 off!

Almond Blossom Misha Dress, £119, Whistles

3. Holly Willoughby's daisy print dress

The TV star opted for her favourite brand of the moment, Ghost, on April 27, wearing their Daisy Print Lucinda Dress. The dress sold out instantly – and searches for 'daisy print dresses' spiked by 79 per cent in the coming days…. but it's finally back in stock!

Daisy Print Lucinda Dress, £120, Ghost

2 - Holly's chic tailored dress

The beauty's second most searched for look was her Sandro Paris Knitted Tailored Dress. Interest in 'double-breasted midi dresses' increased by 81 per cent after she sported this little number on April 20, according to Love The Sales. The versatile workwear dress is currently on sale at £182.

1 - Holly's most popular dress

No surprises that a Ghost number takes the top spot! On June 2, Holly returned to the This Morning sofa from her half-term break in this sunshine yellow number from the Kate Middleton -approved brand. Searches for yellow floral dresses spiked by 86 per cent – and the £120 Tiggy dress is starting to sell out!

Tiggy dress, £120, Ghost

DISCOVER: Holly reveals the incredible wardrobe secret she swears by

Stylist Jessie Stein commented: 'It's no surprise that Holly's timeless and accessible style has made her the most influential fashion icon of lockdown. The brands she chooses to wear on TV every weekday benefit from the 'Holly Effect' as she shares shots of her outfit in her daily dressing room on Instagram and are seen by her 7 million strong following, often leading to items selling out. Ghost, Whistles and Sandro Paris are a few of Holly's most worn brands and are perfect for the upcoming summer season.'

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.