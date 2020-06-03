Andrea McLean's £17.50 summer top is selling fast – get the Loose Women star's look The Loose Women star's top is a bargain

Andrea McLean had us rushing to copy her look after she put on a stylish appearance on Monday's edition of Loose Women. The ITV presenter was effortlessly chic in her simple summer outfit; a sleeveless coral top and an on-trend midi skirt. The 50-year-old star made summer workwear look easy – we can't wait to try this look when we get back into the office after lockdown!

The TV star styled her top with a cute KAMA skirt and simple Topshop heels, adding a gold hoop necklace to complete the look. Putting on a playful display as she larked about backstage during Loose Women filming, Andrea was giving us serious wardrobe envy.

Even better, her cotton sleeveless jumper is a total steal at just £17.50. Currently on sale at Lands' End, we reckon it'll look just as good styled with a pair of jeans as it does with a floaty skirt. The timeless top also comes in a pretty baby blue shade – but it definitely won't be hanging around for long!

Women's Regular Fine Gauge Supima Cotton Sleeveless Jumper, £17.50, Lands' End

Andrea has been impressing us with her fashion picks over the last few weeks, choosing functional summer pieces that we're coveting for our own wardrobes. She donned a £95 Phase Eight linen jumpsuit last week, teaming the khaki one-piece with simple metallic accessories.

When she's not in the Loose Women hot seat, Andrea can be found chilling out at her amazing Surrey home, complete with an incredible outdoor seating area for sunbathing, cooking and relaxing.

